Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] moved up 9.51: Why It’s Important

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] gained 9.51% on the last trading session, reaching $3.11 price per share at the time.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. represents 87.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $263.91 million with the latest information. AGRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.84 to $3.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 1876282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Janney have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for AGRX stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AGRX shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -57.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,400 per employee.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $120 million, or 50.80% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,137,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.98 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.17 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 14.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 10,065,693 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,518,634 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 23,985,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,569,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,819 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,314,772 shares during the same period.