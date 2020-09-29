Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell -43.30% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Revenue clocked in at $371.50 million, down -80.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. gained 4.31% or 0.01 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1445013 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Stock trading around $40.75 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
II-VI Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Is Currently -7.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Colony Capital Inc. plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.62 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] reaches 1005.99B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alphabet Inc. jumped around 34.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1465.46 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. Alphabet Inc....
Read more

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $0.53.

A sum of 1307827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. Yelp Inc. shares reached a high of $19.96 and dropped to a low of $19.045 until finishing in the latest session at $19.75.

The one-year YELP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for YELP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yelp Inc. [YELP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $25.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on YELP stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for YELP shares from 40 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

YELP Stock Performance Analysis:

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, YELP shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.89, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yelp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.50 and a Gross Margin at +87.78. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for YELP is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.76. Additionally, YELP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] managed to generate an average of $6,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

YELP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yelp Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -5.50%.

Yelp Inc. [YELP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,389 million, or 99.00% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,279,028, which is approximately -1.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,497,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.32 million in YELP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $101.73 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly -8.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 11,389,990 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 8,170,383 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 50,783,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,343,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,435 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,774 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of CIT Group Inc. [CIT] reaches 1.57B – now what?
Next articlePlains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Stock trading around $5.80 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Hess Corporation [HES] Revenue clocked in at $5.45 billion, down -39.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Hess Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

Barclays lifts New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease...
Read more
Finance

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, down -40.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Umpqua Holdings Corporation price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.3. A sum of 1255948 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

For KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $40. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. closed the trading session at $33.91 on 09/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exelixis Inc. jumped around 0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.84 at the close of the session, up 2.58%. Exelixis Inc....
Read more
Finance

Hess Corporation [HES] Revenue clocked in at $5.45 billion, down -39.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Hess Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently 2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The GEO Group Inc. gained 2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $10.98 price per share at the time. The GEO Group Inc....
Read more
Market

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Amyris Inc. surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.71 during the day while it...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

For KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $40. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. closed the trading session at $33.91 on 09/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exelixis Inc. jumped around 0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.84 at the close of the session, up 2.58%. Exelixis Inc....
Read more

Popular Category