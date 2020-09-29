Wells Fargo slashes price target on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] – find out why.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] jumped around 0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.29 at the close of the session, up 2.82%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is now -38.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STWD Stock saw the intraday high of $15.335 and lowest of $14.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.33, which means current price is +101.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2090597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.07.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.49, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20 and a Gross Margin at +72.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.36.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,708,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to -0.94%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $2,392 million, or 55.60% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,234,525, which is approximately -5.538% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,278,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.19 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $107.0 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 51.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 25,163,891 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 27,638,558 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 103,650,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,453,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,405,334 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,303,755 shares during the same period.