Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is 1897.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] price plunged by -5.41 percent to reach at -$0.4.

A sum of 11750739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.35M shares. Vaxart Inc. shares reached a high of $7.61 and dropped to a low of $6.81 until finishing in the latest session at $7.00.

The average equity rating for VXRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.14. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2158.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaxart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.06.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -33.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.95. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

VXRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137 million, or 21.80% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,366,657, which is approximately 550.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,096,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.68 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $19.36 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 16,278,822 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 27,093,238 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 23,791,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,580,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,811,308 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 128,692 shares during the same period.