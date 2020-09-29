Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Is Currently 0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.98 at the close of the session, up 0.91%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is now -72.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $20.81 and lowest of $19.8301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.81, which means current price is +45.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 6356915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.85.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.76 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $1,732 million, or 84.60% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,416,180, which is approximately -12.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 7,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.86 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.88 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -6.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,807,964 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 26,050,184 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 47,829,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,687,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,137 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 12,067,877 shares during the same period.