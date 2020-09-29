Scotiabank Upgrade Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $10.34 on 09/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.31, while the highest price level was $10.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.91 percent and weekly performance of -8.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.25M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 22559595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $14.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.39 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,707 million, or 70.70% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 123,677,174, which is approximately 4.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 103,610,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $916.41 million in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 57,475,254 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 108,476,713 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 482,738,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,690,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,324,497 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 33,964,814 shares during the same period.