Northland Capital lifts Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.92%.

Over the last 12 months, MRO stock dropped by -64.84%. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.53 billion, with 790.00 million shares outstanding and 787.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.18M shares, MRO stock reached a trading volume of 25029241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.98. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of $240,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -4.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,443 million, or 74.20% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,120,268, which is approximately -6.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 58,788,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.2 million in MRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $250.21 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -37.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 63,150,448 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 146,640,848 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 359,566,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,357,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,742,423 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 12,552,477 shares during the same period.