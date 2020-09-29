MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell -63.66% so far this year. What now?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] price surged by 4.51 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 4983152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.54M shares. MFA Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $2.80 and dropped to a low of $2.68 until finishing in the latest session at $2.78.

The one-year MFA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.18. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MFA shares from 8.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.68 and a Gross Margin at +94.07. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.49.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.45. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of $5,712,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

MFA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA Financial Inc. go to 5.83%.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $722 million, or 58.20% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,310,499, which is approximately 3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,537,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.03 million in MFA stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $72.34 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -20.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 58,296,805 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 73,953,612 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 127,417,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,668,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,821 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 22,949,176 shares during the same period.