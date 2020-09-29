MetLife Inc. [MET] is -26.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price surged by 2.73 percent to reach at $0.99.

A sum of 3911247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.49M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $37.75 and dropped to a low of $36.87 until finishing in the latest session at $37.25.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.54. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $45.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $46 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 36.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $120,388 per employee.

MET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 2.89%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,907 million, or 78.40% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,956,785, which is approximately 6.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 66,337,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.32 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 52,594,798 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 49,955,547 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 592,930,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,480,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,419,228 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,404 shares during the same period.