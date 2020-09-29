Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Market cap of Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] reaches 11.21B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.44 during the day while it closed the day at $10.28.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUMN stock has inclined by 5.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.47% and lost -22.18% year-on date.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $11.21 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 991.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 5793518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 1.50%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,822 million, or 79.50% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,339,341, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.83 million in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $929.99 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -5.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

321 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 52,038,856 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 52,079,607 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 754,088,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 858,206,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,847,154 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,245,859 shares during the same period.

