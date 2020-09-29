Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gaining to $290. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] loss -2.10% or -2.38 points to close at $111.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6156598 shares. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Novavax to Present COVID-19, Influenza and RSV Candidate Vaccine Data at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2020.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present on its lead vaccine candidates, NVX-CoV2373, NanoFlu™ and ResVax™, the Company’s COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. The presentations are part of the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Washington, taking place virtually September 28-October1, 2020.

Gregory Glenn, M.D, President of Research & Development, and Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will join global public health, epidemiology, regulatory and industry leaders to share expertise and the latest research related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and vaccine development to address global health.

It opened the trading session at $116.90, the shares rose to $117.88 and dropped to $106.3993, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded 677.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3040.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 6156598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 101 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 11.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 122.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 192.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 677.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1873.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.19, while it was recorded at 108.08 for the last single week of trading, and 52.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

There are presently around $3,536 million, or 53.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,758,833, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $515.61 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $510.64 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 66.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,413,968 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,801,351 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,591,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,806,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,515,969 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 153,480 shares during the same period.