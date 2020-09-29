GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain 12.46% so far this year. What now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 9.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.79.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $19.57 billion, with 344.63 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 7001713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.49.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.89. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 43.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.22. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 176.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.