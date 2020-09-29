Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain 12.46% so far this year. What now?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Is Currently -0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
PepsiCo Inc. loss -0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $131.24 price per share at the time. PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.39 billion in...
Read more
Market

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is 31.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $3.82 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] moved up 2.95: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $78.06 on 09/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Revenue clocked in at $20.00 million, up 0.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation represents 73.83...
Read more

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 9.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.79.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $19.57 billion, with 344.63 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 7001713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.49.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.89. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 43.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.22. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 176.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Previous articleMarket cap of Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] reaches 661.38M – now what?
Next articleHuntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $9.12 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

For Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $22. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. jumped around 0.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.02 at the close of the session, up 3.29%....
Read more
Finance

KeyCorp [KEY] moved up 3.59: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
KeyCorp traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.13. The results of...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of ConocoPhillips [COP] reaches 36.05B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ConocoPhillips jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.71 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. ConocoPhillips stock is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $9.12 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.21 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain 12.46% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
GoodRx Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 9.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.79. The...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] reaches 661.38M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Eastman Kodak Company price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 7192444 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $17

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Nordstrom Inc. gained 2.94% or 0.35 points to close at $12.27 with a heavy trading volume of 7311709 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is 260.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Moderna Inc. closed the trading session at $70.55 on 09/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.10, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $9.12 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.21 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain 12.46% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
GoodRx Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 9.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.79. The...
Read more

Popular Category