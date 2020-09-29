Tuesday, September 29, 2020
General Motors Company [GM] fell -19.56% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $29.44 on 09/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.38, while the highest price level was $30.04.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.56 percent and weekly performance of -1.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, GM reached to a volume of 8386885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $40.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 28.20 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +10.51. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.22. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 1.88%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,984 million, or 79.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,171,485, which is approximately 1.08% of the company’s market cap and around 7.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95,978,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.78 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -6.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 108,352,514 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 86,485,987 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 925,539,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,120,378,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,284,417 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,567,401 shares during the same period.

