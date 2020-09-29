Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is -61.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.02 during the day while it closed the day at $9.80.

Devon Energy Corporation stock has also gained 5.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DVN stock has declined by -10.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.61% and lost -61.46% year-on date.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $3.81 billion, with 377.00 million shares outstanding and 370.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 39396769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.11 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.51. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,017 million, or 82.70% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,357,479, which is approximately 4.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 26,403,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.76 million in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $258.08 million in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -17.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 37,291,019 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 65,828,089 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 204,781,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,900,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,259,715 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 24,536,760 shares during the same period.