DaVita Inc. [DVA] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $97

DaVita Inc. [NYSE: DVA] gained 2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $83.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2020 that DaVita Announces Final Results Of Self-Tender Offer.

DAVITA INC. (NYSE: DVA) (“DaVita”) a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally and one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the United States, announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for up to $1.0 billion of its common stock at a price per share not less than $77.00 and not more than $88.00, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 14, 2020.

Based on the final count by the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 7,981,679 shares of DaVita’s common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below the price of $88.00 per share. DaVita accepted all of these shares for purchase at a purchase price of $88.00 per share, for a total cost of $702,387,752, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. The total of 7,981,679 shares accepted for payment represents approximately 6.5% of DaVita’s total outstanding common stock as of September 16, 2020. The depositary for the tender offer will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer. Payment for shares purchased will be made in cash, without interest, but subject to applicable withholding taxes.

DaVita Inc. represents 122.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.28 billion with the latest information. DVA stock price has been found in the range of $82.06 to $84.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, DVA reached a trading volume of 1900581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DaVita Inc. [DVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVA shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DaVita Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for DaVita Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DaVita Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for DVA stock

DaVita Inc. [DVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, DVA shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for DaVita Inc. [DVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.29, while it was recorded at 83.53 for the last single week of trading, and 80.19 for the last 200 days.

DaVita Inc. [DVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DaVita Inc. [DVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. DaVita Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for DVA is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 523.85. Additionally, DVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] managed to generate an average of $10,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.DaVita Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DaVita Inc. [DVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DaVita Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DaVita Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DaVita Inc. [DVA]

There are presently around $9,731 million, or 94.00% of DVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 38,095,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,097,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.21 million in DVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $560.75 million in DVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DaVita Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA] by around 10,048,933 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 12,335,546 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 93,595,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,979,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,941,930 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 872,218 shares during the same period.