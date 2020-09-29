Centene Corporation [CNC] is -11.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $55.52 at the close of the session, up 0.20%.

Centene Corporation stock is now -11.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNC Stock saw the intraday high of $56.84 and lowest of $55.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.70, which means current price is +26.30% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 4529714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $85.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.57, while it was recorded at 54.90 for the last single week of trading, and 62.62 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.70%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $30,224 million, or 95.10% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,994,823, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 47,736,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.25 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -8.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 50,727,482 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 58,309,982 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 435,351,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,389,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,739,215 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 17,750,054 shares during the same period.