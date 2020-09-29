Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Stock trading around $11.16 per share: What’s Next?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] traded at a low on 09/28/20, posting a -2.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.16.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4898748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cassava Sciences Inc. stands at 16.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.14%.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $235.48 million, with 24.78 million shares outstanding and 22.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 4898748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. On January 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 3 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 265.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 822.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.85 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Earnings analysis for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $67 million, or 25.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,467,575, which is approximately 413.526% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,121,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.51 million in SAVA stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $11.72 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -39.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,223,863 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,246,411 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 473,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,996,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 835,137 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,278 shares during the same period.