Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] is -14.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] plunged by -$2.64 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.46 during the day while it closed the day at $4.97.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -43.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQST stock has declined by -1.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 118.94% and lost -14.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AQST stock reached $171.07 million, with 33.59 million shares outstanding and 29.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 970.86K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 5320589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88.

AQST stock trade performance evaluation

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.91. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -36.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.30. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.92.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,347.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.14. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$285,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 55.30% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,503,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 million in AQST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.09 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 574.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 3,100,358 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,025,015 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,698,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,823,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,679 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,164 shares during the same period.