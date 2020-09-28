ZAGG Inc [ZAGG] Is Currently 8.80 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ZAGG Inc [NASDAQ: ZAGG] traded at a high on 09/25/20, posting a 8.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1584025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZAGG Inc stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for ZAGG stock reached $84.70 million, with 29.81 million shares outstanding and 28.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.83K shares, ZAGG reached a trading volume of 1584025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZAGG Inc [ZAGG]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ZAGG Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2018, representing the official price target for ZAGG Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on ZAGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZAGG Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZAGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has ZAGG stock performed recently?

ZAGG Inc [ZAGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, ZAGG shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZAGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for ZAGG Inc [ZAGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

ZAGG Inc [ZAGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZAGG Inc [ZAGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. ZAGG Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.67.

Return on Total Capital for ZAGG is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZAGG Inc [ZAGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, ZAGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZAGG Inc [ZAGG] managed to generate an average of $22,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.ZAGG Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ZAGG Inc [ZAGG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZAGG Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZAGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZAGG Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZAGG Inc [ZAGG]

There are presently around $71 million, or 83.00% of ZAGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZAGG stocks are: AREX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 2,278,332, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,131,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 million in ZAGG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $5.86 million in ZAGG stock with ownership of nearly -20.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZAGG Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in ZAGG Inc [NASDAQ:ZAGG] by around 2,463,942 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,231,193 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,247,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,942,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZAGG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,374,677 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,194 shares during the same period.