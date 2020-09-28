Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] stock Initiated by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $55

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] jumped around 2.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.28 at the close of the session, up 4.67%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -21.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WH Stock saw the intraday high of $49.395 and lowest of $46.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.66, which means current price is +239.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 867.28K shares, WH reached a trading volume of 1329114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $56.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on WH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 73.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has WH stock performed recently?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, WH shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.82, while it was recorded at 48.72 for the last single week of trading, and 47.77 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 13.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.30. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] managed to generate an average of $11,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

There are presently around $4,333 million, or 95.90% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,510,885, which is approximately -8.213% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,263,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.2 million in WH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $258.72 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly 20.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 13,094,606 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 13,750,896 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 61,075,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,920,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,327,116 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,603 shares during the same period.