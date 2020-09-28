SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] fell -35.38% so far this year. What now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.655 during the day while it closed the day at $20.49.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock has also loss -4.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAS stock has inclined by 48.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.11% and lost -35.38% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAS stock reached $1.51 billion, with 78.09 million shares outstanding and 49.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SEAS reached a trading volume of 1288848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 170.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

SEAS stock trade performance evaluation

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 2.20%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,768 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 8,240,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.86 million in SEAS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $117.82 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 9.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 16,046,619 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 10,694,602 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 59,532,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,273,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,005,339 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,324 shares during the same period.