Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is -69.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.65%.

Over the last 12 months, PAA stock dropped by -72.91%. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.98 billion, with 728.00 million shares outstanding and 473.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, PAA stock reached a trading volume of 8036622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while TD Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.65. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.05 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 7.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.87. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $433,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,192 million, or 47.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 43,434,174, which is approximately -3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 35,674,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.56 million in PAA stocks shares; and HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, currently with $194.8 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA] by around 86,212,453 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 52,526,378 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 249,202,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,941,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,983,161 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 11,697,245 shares during the same period.