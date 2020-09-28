Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $18

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE: OUT] jumped around 0.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.95 at the close of the session, up 6.86%.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stock is now -44.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OUT Stock saw the intraday high of $15.04 and lowest of $14.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.20, which means current price is +111.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 3030079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $18.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has OUT stock performed recently?

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.86. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] managed to generate an average of $56,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT]

There are presently around $2,077 million, or 97.20% of OUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,048,218, which is approximately -2.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 12,286,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.69 million in OUT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $136.47 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly 9.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE:OUT] by around 35,215,077 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 37,127,560 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 66,582,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,925,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,356,144 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,566,190 shares during the same period.