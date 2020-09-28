Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] is -46.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIND] price surged by 5.41 percent to reach at $0.45.

A sum of 1046895 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 429.82K shares. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $8.84 and dropped to a low of $8.33 until finishing in the latest session at $8.77.

The one-year LIND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.67. The average equity rating for LIND stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIND shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on LIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

LIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.85. With this latest performance, LIND shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.93. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for LIND is now 9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.09. Additionally, LIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] managed to generate an average of $25,158 per employee.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

LIND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -104.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.