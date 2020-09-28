Lake Street Initiated Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Monday, September 28, 2020
Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] gained 3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time.

Brickell Biotech Inc. represents 27.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.71 million with the latest information. BBI stock price has been found in the range of $0.805 to $0.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, BBI reached a trading volume of 5427728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for BBI stock

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8622, while it was recorded at 0.7996 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2834 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -309.06. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.59.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -86.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,800 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 24.20% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,280,512, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ, holding 950,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in BBI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.39 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 33.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 2,062,509 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 20,762 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,586,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,669,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,701,476 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,709 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNeedham slashes price target on Cloudflare Inc. [NET] – find out why.

