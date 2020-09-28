Keefe Bruyette lifts Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPFH] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.45 during the day while it closed the day at $5.35.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BPFH stock has declined by -13.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.01% and lost -55.53% year-on date.

The market cap for BPFH stock reached $418.00 million, with 81.93 million shares outstanding and 81.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 633.21K shares, BPFH reached a trading volume of 1736270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPFH shares is $7.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPFH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPFH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46.

BPFH stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, BPFH shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for BPFH is now 6.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.65. Additionally, BPFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] managed to generate an average of $104,199 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPFH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. go to 10.18%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $400 million, or 92.00% of BPFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPFH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,890,232, which is approximately -1.661% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,913,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.69 million in BPFH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $39.34 million in BPFH stock with ownership of nearly 6.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPFH] by around 4,619,760 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 6,473,343 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 63,645,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,738,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPFH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,733 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,881 shares during the same period.