Deutsche Bank Downgrade Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] gained 3.38% or 0.18 points to close at $5.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1353257 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.29, the shares rose to $5.57 and dropped to $5.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPAI points out that the company has recorded 8.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, RPAI reached to a volume of 1353257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $7.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on RPAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 439.23.

Trading performance analysis for RPAI stock

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, RPAI shares dropped by -13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.30 and a Gross Margin at +35.39. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.12. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $148,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -316.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

There are presently around $1,195 million, or 100.00% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,045,870, which is approximately 158.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,942,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.51 million in RPAI stocks shares; and CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $78.56 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly 47.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 61,120,865 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 27,883,318 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 127,834,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,838,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,645,288 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,609,249 shares during the same period.