Monday, September 28, 2020
Credit Suisse lifts Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] traded at a high on 09/25/20, posting a 4.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2632192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyson Foods Inc. stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $20.73 billion, with 362.00 million shares outstanding and 286.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 2632192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $73.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $83, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.44, while it was recorded at 58.48 for the last single week of trading, and 67.39 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.03. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.73. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 8.67%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $14,028 million, or 83.00% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,970,125, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,337,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 22,947,276 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 31,325,408 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 182,772,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,045,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,922,436 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,345,950 shares during the same period.

