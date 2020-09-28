Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Revenue clocked in at $35.50 million, down -17.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.37%.

Over the last 12 months, CIDM stock dropped by -34.83%. The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.10 million, with 94.42 million shares outstanding and 62.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, CIDM stock reached a trading volume of 2594926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -32.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1249, while it was recorded at 0.5829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9603 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CIDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.30% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,377,394, which is approximately 366.603% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 818,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.44 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -26.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 3,488,606 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 808,756 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 880,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,178,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 881,693 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 541,156 shares during the same period.