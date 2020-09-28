Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] is 195.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] traded at a high on 09/25/20, posting a 29.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3281397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at 12.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.09%.

The market cap for CARV stock reached $15.87 million, with 3.70 million shares outstanding and 0.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CARV reached a trading volume of 3281397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARV in the course of the last twelve months was 1.51.

How has CARV stock performed recently?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 296.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.38. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.38.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -7.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.89. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 766.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$50,682 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.20% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 180,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 70,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in CARV stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 136,730 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 181,433 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,730 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 181,433 shares during the same period.