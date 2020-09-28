Monday, September 28, 2020
Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] moved up 44.44: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] jumped around 0.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, up 44.44%.

Broadway Financial Corporation stock is now 35.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYFC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.17 and lowest of $1.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.23, which means current price is +100.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, BYFC reached a trading volume of 7537835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

How has BYFC stock performed recently?

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.50. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 1.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 314,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 60.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in BYFC stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $27000.0 in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 68,189 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,074,266 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,746,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,056 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,074,266 shares during the same period.

