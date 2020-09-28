Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] moved up 4.31: Why It’s Important

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.74 during the day while it closed the day at $14.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also gained 15.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has inclined by 44.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 212.47% and lost -16.01% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $1.76 billion, with 123.70 million shares outstanding and 118.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 9340252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 15 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.68. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 65.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,019 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,994,788, which is approximately 37.419% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,733,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.6 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.22 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 7.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 23,309,027 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 29,210,553 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 86,406,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,926,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,489,834 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,783,938 shares during the same period.