Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -94.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.56 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock has also loss -23.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AHT stock has declined by -77.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.80% and lost -94.44% year-on date.

The market cap for AHT stock reached $18.69 million, with 10.31 million shares outstanding and 8.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.70K shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 1064944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

AHT stock trade performance evaluation

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.65. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -42.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.79 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2880, while it was recorded at 1.6060 for the last single week of trading, and 11.9897 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -4.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 31.30% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 917,996, which is approximately -15.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 759,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in AHT stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.55 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 71.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 1,251,204 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,129,101 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 1,184,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,564,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,297 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 359,966 shares during the same period.