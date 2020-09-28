Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Is Currently 5.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] closed the trading session at $9.48 on 09/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.90, while the highest price level was $9.565.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, APLE reached to a volume of 2399705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $14, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.51. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +21.66. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.07. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,565,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLE.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,407 million, or 68.10% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,020,515, which is approximately -4.784% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,065,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.3 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $113.22 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 99.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 32,093,770 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 25,866,836 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 90,487,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,447,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,730,834 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,091,304 shares during the same period.