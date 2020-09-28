Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] Stock trading around $6.94 per share: What’s Next?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] gained 5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. represents 63.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $421.19 million with the latest information. ATEC stock price has been found in the range of $6.50 to $6.9774.

If compared to the average trading volume of 351.46K shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 1017788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for ATEC stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.48. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.09 and a Gross Margin at +61.73. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.17.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -35.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.77. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$250,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]

There are presently around $175 million, or 46.80% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,968,735, which is approximately 13.311% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC, holding 2,856,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.83 million in ATEC stocks shares; and CERITY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $16.78 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly 0.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 4,815,905 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,134,048 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,264,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,214,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,088 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,987,050 shares during the same period.