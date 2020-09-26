why Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.75

Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: ACEL] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.66 at the close of the session, up 0.76%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. stock is now -14.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACEL Stock saw the intraday high of $11.92 and lowest of $10.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.11, which means current price is +104.21% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 518.08K shares, ACEL reached a trading volume of 2026357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACEL shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Accel Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accel Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has ACEL stock performed recently?

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.56. With this latest performance, ACEL shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Accel Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accel Entertainment Inc. go to 23.46%.

Insider trade positions for Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]

There are presently around $333 million, or 60.60% of ACEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACEL stocks are: FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,225,679, which is approximately 0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,003,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.68 million in ACEL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.28 million in ACEL stock with ownership of nearly 26.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:ACEL] by around 10,580,990 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,000,526 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,701,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,282,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACEL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,911,269 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,237,185 shares during the same period.