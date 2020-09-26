Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain 55.28% so far this year. What now?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] closed the trading session at $12.64 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.91, while the highest price level was $12.92. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Translate Bio Resumes Enrollment and Dosing in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Cystic Fibrosis.

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that enrollment and dosing in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5005 in cystic fibrosis (CF) has resumed, with multiple clinical sites being open for enrollment. In March 2020, the Company had announced a pause to enrollment and dosing in the clinical trial in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company plans to provide updated timing on the expected interim data readout of the additional single-ascending dose (SAD) group and the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion of the clinical trial at a later date.

“We are pleased that enrollment and dosing in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRT5005 has resumed. Our top priority remains the safety of the patients and the health care providers involved with the study, and we continue to work together with the clinical trial sites as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” said Dr. Ann Barbier, Chief Medical Officer of Translate Bio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.28 percent and weekly performance of -14.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, TBIO reached to a volume of 1100432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

TBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.31. With this latest performance, TBIO shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $837 million, or 89.90% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 2.85% of the company’s market cap and around 18.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,830,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.98 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.14 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 46.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 17,762,724 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,340,600 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 44,138,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,241,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,626,698 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,916 shares during the same period.