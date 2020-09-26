Market Analysts see United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 2.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.74.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1083739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Natural Foods Inc. stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for UNFI stock reached $946.61 million, with 53.72 million shares outstanding and 50.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 903.57K shares, UNFI reached a trading volume of 1083739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has UNFI stock performed recently?

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UNFI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.79. Additionally, UNFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] managed to generate an average of -$18,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.22.United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Natural Foods Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to -6.27%.

Insider trade positions for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

There are presently around $802 million, or 84.60% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,271,910, which is approximately 2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,099,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.21 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $74.79 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly 19.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 6,469,704 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,123,844 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,624,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,217,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,386,853 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,854 shares during the same period.