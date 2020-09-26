Saturday, September 26, 2020
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] moved down -4.29: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] closed the trading session at $26.20 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.67, while the highest price level was $27.15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.62 percent and weekly performance of -15.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ITCI reached to a volume of 1463954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 653.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

ITCI stock trade performance evaluation

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.39. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 39.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.28, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -254090.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243713.69.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -57.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.87. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$447,643 per employee.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITCI.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,289 million, or 68.70% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,529,606, which is approximately 10.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,270,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.11 million in ITCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.21 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 12.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 6,637,149 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,948,000 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,612,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,197,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,574 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,520,068 shares during the same period.

