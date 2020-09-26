Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is -18.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a low on 09/24/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.55.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1155864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc. stands at 7.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.77%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $178.24 million, with 115.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 1155864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7538, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5960 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $40 million, or 23.29% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,631,261, which is approximately 9.496% of the company’s market cap and around 5.35% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,223,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.87 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 3,409,254 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,226,720 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,403,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,039,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,568 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 390,339 shares during the same period.