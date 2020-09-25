Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is -74.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] closed the trading session at $6.41 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.96, while the highest price level was $6.721.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.63 percent and weekly performance of -25.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TGI reached to a volume of 3223116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. On August 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TGI shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

TGI stock trade performance evaluation

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.20. With this latest performance, TGI shares dropped by -12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.84. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$2,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to -11.44%.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 86.90% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,330,349, which is approximately -4.02% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,188,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.08 million in TGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.47 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly -10.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 5,535,717 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 12,340,056 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,863,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,739,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,246 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,728 shares during the same period.