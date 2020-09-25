The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] Stock trading around $11.27 per share: What’s Next?

The E.W. Scripps Company [NASDAQ: SSP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.53%.

Over the last 12 months, SSP stock dropped by -15.20%. The one-year The E.W. Scripps Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.18. The average equity rating for SSP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $949.38 million, with 81.42 million shares outstanding and 56.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.26K shares, SSP stock reached a trading volume of 8855068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSP shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The E.W. Scripps Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2019, representing the official price target for The E.W. Scripps Company stock. On November 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SSP shares from 22 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The E.W. Scripps Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

SSP Stock Performance Analysis:

The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, SSP shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The E.W. Scripps Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.66. The E.W. Scripps Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for SSP is now 3.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.85. Additionally, SSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] managed to generate an average of -$3,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.The E.W. Scripps Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SSP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The E.W. Scripps Company posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The E.W. Scripps Company go to 10.00%.

The E.W. Scripps Company [SSP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $681 million, or 87.60% of SSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,402,595, which is approximately 0.35% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,712,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.39 million in SSP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $62.05 million in SSP stock with ownership of nearly -0.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The E.W. Scripps Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in The E.W. Scripps Company [NASDAQ:SSP] by around 2,283,762 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,755,320 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,404,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,443,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,655 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 487,183 shares during the same period.