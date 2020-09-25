Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] Is Currently 8.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Summit Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: SMLP] price surged by 8.14 percent to reach at $0.06.

A sum of 1052688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 376.90K shares. Summit Midstream Partners LP shares reached a high of $0.75 and dropped to a low of $0.5901 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The average equity rating for SMLP stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Summit Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $13 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Summit Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SMLP stock. On March 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SMLP shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMLP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SMLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, SMLP shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8258, while it was recorded at 0.6750 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5356 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Midstream Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.57 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.16.

Return on Total Capital for SMLP is now 4.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.60. Additionally, SMLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] managed to generate an average of -$1,417,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Summit Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SMLP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Midstream Partners LP posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -113.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMLP.

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 56.00% of SMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,906,836, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD PUBLIC SECURITIES GROUP LLC, holding 1,418,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in SMLP stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.69 million in SMLP stock with ownership of nearly 6.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:SMLP] by around 1,229,024 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,164,376 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,634,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,028,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMLP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 954,135 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 585,075 shares during the same period.