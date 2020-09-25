Friday, September 25, 2020
Seaport Global Securities lifts Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDE] gained 17.65% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 2, 2020 that EnerCom’s 25th Anniversary of The Oil & Gas Conference® will Feature Innovative Digital Attendance.

EnerCom hosts its 25th annual The Oil & Gas Conference in an innovative digital format.

Virtual attendance open to registrants globally.

Sundance Energy Inc. represents 6.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.17 million with the latest information. SNDE stock price has been found in the range of $1.99 to $2.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SNDE reached a trading volume of 1911490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sundance Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Sundance Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundance Energy Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNDE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SNDE stock

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, SNDE shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sundance Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.80% of SNDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDE stocks are: ADVISORY RESEARCH INC with ownership of 432,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., holding 218,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in SNDE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.13 million in SNDE stock with ownership of nearly -70.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDE] by around 35,329 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 604,795 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 119,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 150,605 shares during the same period.

