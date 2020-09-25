Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] moved up 3.52: Why It’s Important

Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ: OTIC] gained 3.52% on the last trading session, reaching $3.53 price per share at the time.

Otonomy Inc. represents 48.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $167.64 million with the latest information. OTIC stock price has been found in the range of $3.26 to $3.8975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 472.99K shares, OTIC reached a trading volume of 1528781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Otonomy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Otonomy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomy Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 419.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for OTIC stock

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, OTIC shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10117.83 and a Gross Margin at -243.50. Otonomy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7445.83.

Return on Total Capital for OTIC is now -72.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.49. Additionally, OTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] managed to generate an average of -$911,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Otonomy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Otonomy Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otonomy Inc. go to 20.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]

There are presently around $67 million, or 43.80% of OTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIC stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 2,159,335, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,850,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 million in OTIC stocks shares; and SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $5.83 million in OTIC stock with ownership of nearly 8.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ:OTIC] by around 1,878,048 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 917,070 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,173,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,968,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,306 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 103,998 shares during the same period.