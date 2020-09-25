Friday, September 25, 2020
Market

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] is -38.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 31.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32319193 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at 24.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.24%.

The market cap for OEG stock reached $21.33 million, with 30.43 million shares outstanding and 27.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.45K shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 32319193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has OEG stock performed recently?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.50. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5773, while it was recorded at 0.5487 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8138 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $7 million, or 33.50% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 3,700,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 1,415,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in OEG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.72 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 241,057 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,159,507 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,794,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,195,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,576 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 851,801 shares during the same period.

