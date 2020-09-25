Friday, September 25, 2020
Noble Capital Markets lifts Genprex Inc. [GNPX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] price plunged by -8.82 percent to reach at -$0.3.

A sum of 1279953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Genprex Inc. shares reached a high of $3.39 and dropped to a low of $3.05 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The average equity rating for GNPX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

GNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.90. With this latest performance, GNPX shares dropped by -24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genprex Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -179.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,846 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 97.00 and a Current Ratio set at 100.70.

GNPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 18.10% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,827,777, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 444,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in GNPX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 4,269,596 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 50,047 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 751,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,071,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,146,190 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,041 shares during the same period.

