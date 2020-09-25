Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] – find out why.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KLDO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 73.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.83%.

Over the last 12 months, KLDO stock rose by 4.37%. The average equity rating for KLDO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $314.17 million, with 31.88 million shares outstanding and 14.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.08K shares, KLDO stock reached a trading volume of 4381494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on KLDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1047.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

KLDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.83. With this latest performance, KLDO shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaleido Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KLDO is now -122.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, KLDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] managed to generate an average of -$948,692 per employee.Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

KLDO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLDO.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 81.10% of KLDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLDO stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 19,360,710, which is approximately 11.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,714,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.0 million in KLDO stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $16.21 million in KLDO stock with ownership of nearly 57.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KLDO] by around 4,621,145 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 317,435 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 23,790,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,729,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLDO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100,715 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 219,732 shares during the same period.