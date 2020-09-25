MICT Inc. [MICT] Stock trading around $3.08 per share: What’s Next?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.10%.

Over the last 12 months, MICT stock rose by 433.33%. The one-year MICT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.67. The average equity rating for MICT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.45 million, with 11.10 million shares outstanding and 3.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, MICT stock reached a trading volume of 2231388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MICT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MICT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.10. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -27.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 345.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 433.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.10% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: LAKEVIEW CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 239,083, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 23.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 66,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.2 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly -6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 12,428 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 37,478 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 394,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,723 shares during the same period.