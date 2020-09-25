Friday, September 25, 2020
Finance

Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 12.33M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] price surged by 5.15 percent to reach at $0.05.

A sum of 1356122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 664.70K shares. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.03 and dropped to a low of $0.87 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.09.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.97 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5436, while it was recorded at 0.9485 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5155 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.20% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 53,678, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.80% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 58,543 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 26,135 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 22,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,753 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 26,133 shares during the same period.

